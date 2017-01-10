»»RAW SEWAGE BACK UP INSIDE NORTHPORT HOME

On January 2nd, a major raw sewage back up slopped into the home of John and Jeanetta Barnes at Twin Manor in Northport.

The sewage got so high, it began to touch the furniture.

“My couch, chairs, love seats and sleeper couch, I had two bedrooms down there, queen size beds and everything so, they had to cut the walls up four foot all the way around all the way downstairs” says John Barnes.

Barnes says this is the second time for sewage has backed up inside his home.

The first time was back on September 2nd.

Barnes says he submitted a claim with the City Of Northport.

WVUA 23 News spoke with Northport City Attorney Ron Davis.

He says John Barnes submitted a $36,000 claim with the city.

He says when a claim amount is that high, it has to be sent off to be investigated to make sure the city is at fault.