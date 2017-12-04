Trending
RACE FOR ALABAMA SPOT NEARS ITS END

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Emma Goldstein

As Alabama’s special election for United States Senate draws closer, tension is rising between candidates Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore.

According to a poll conducted by Change Research, Roy Moore now has a four point lead over opponent Doug Jones. this is an important development as just a couple of weeks ago, Moore lost his double digit lead over Jones according to a poll conducted by the National Republican Party.

Jones took a 12 point lead over Moore a day or two after the Washington Post published a story with accusation of sexual misconduct from decades ago.

“The truth is, this is not really odd at all.This is simply dirty politics, and it’s a sign of immorality. It’s a sign of the immorality of our time,” Moore said about the accusation.

Alabama’s special election for United States Senate is Dec. 12, 2017. Polls open at 7 a.m.

