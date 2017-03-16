»»QURAN DATING BACK TO CIVIL WAR STOLEN IN ISLAMIC SOCIETY BREAK-IN

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help finding those responsible for breaking into the Islamic Society of Tuscaloosa and stealing a safe containing a Quran that dates back to the Civil War.

Police said the burglary happened March 14, and the society is located in the 1400 block of Paul W. Bryant Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they learned an unknown suspect or suspects entered the building using a security keypad sometime after midnight. The safe contained the Quran, money and some other items.

A security camera picked up several photos of the vehicle they believe was driven by a suspect. If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.