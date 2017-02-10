»»QUESTIONS ARISE OVER STRANGE’S SENATE APPOINTMENT

Questions abound regarding Gov. Robert Bentley’s appointment of Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate.

Strange replaces U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose appointment to attorney general left his seat vacant.

But is Strange’s appointment based only on his qualifications, or does it mean the removal of a potential political problem for Bentley? Many Bentley critics are suggesting it’s more the latter than the former.

WVUA 23 Political Analyst Steve Flowers said it does pose a few questions.

“Senate seats don’t come open often,” Flowers said. “The fact is that Luther Strange is the sitting attorney general of Alabama. He is openly and overtly saying, ‘I am investigating the governor of Alabama.’ And he turns around and the governor appoints him to a U.S. Senate seat.”

If that’s not collusion, Flowers said, it can certainly be perceived that way.

The governor’s announcement came as a surprise to many, coming after a lengthy interview period with dozens of potential candidates vying for the seat.

“I truly believe that Luther has the qualities that will serve our people well,” Bentley said during the appointment.

Strange, who is 63, has served as Alabama’s attorney general since 2011. He had already begun fundraising for a senate run in 2018 for the senate seat he now holds. Strange’s appointed term expires at the next election cycle, which is the 2018 race.