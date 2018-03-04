»»QUARTERBACK GARDNER MINSHEW TRANSFERS TO ALABAMA

By WVUA 23 Web writer Savannah Bullard

Alabama football will soon be adding another accomplished quarterback to the roster. East Carolina University’s former signal caller Gardner Minshew confirmed to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated that he will transfer to Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete was set to enter the spring 2018 season as East Carolina’s starting quarterback before leaving the program. He graduated from the university in fall 2017 with a communications degree.

The Brandon, Mississippi native played in 10 games as a junior at ECU last season. He started five games, threw for 2,140 yards and made 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Over the team’s final four games, Minshew threw for 1,486 yards and made 10 touchdowns.