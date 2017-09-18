»»PUPPY RECOVERING AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE FACE, LEFT FOR DEAD

Five months ago, 7-month-old puppy Angel found her way to women’s house down a dirt road in Northport. She’d been shot in the face and left for dead.

The woman called Pickens County Partner for Pets, and she has been recovering with the shelter since.

Angel’s nose was severely damaged from the gunshot. She struggles to breathe and eat, and will need nearly $2,000 in surgery to open her nasal passage for a better quality of life.

“It’s just like when you have a really bad cold and your nose is stopped up and you try to eat you’re miserable well that’s how she is all the time because she can only breathe through her mouth,” said Cherri Jones with Pickens County Partner for Pets.

There’s a family with their eye on adopting Angel, but the organization said they’re hoping she’ll get surgery before she’s adopted.

The organization has organized a Go Fund Me page for Angel on their Facebook page, and raised $550 alone at Saturday’s fundraiser outside Big Lots in Northport.

To support Angel, click here.