»»PUMPKIN PATCH OPENS IN NORTHPORT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Alex Brittenham

A great way to get in the Halloween spirit is a good old-fashioned pumpkin patch.

Flatwoods Baptist Church is hosting their 15th annual pumpkin patch to benefit the missions program of the church. This year they have a variety of pumpkins, corn stalks, and bales of hay for sale.

There’s a chance to win $10,000 for the best carved pumpkin.

The pumpkin patch is located on McFarland Blvd. next to Walmart in Northport. It will be open from now through Halloween. The patch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth committee chairman Stephanie Knight said the patch has grown over the past 15 years.

“One of the families that came in brings their son every year since he was born to take his picture at the pumpkin patch. They now live two and a half hours away, but they still drive in just so they can take pictures,” Knight said.