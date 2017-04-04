»»PULLIN’ FOR THE ARC PARTICIPANTS ATTEMPT TO PULL FIRE TRUCK

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ethan Nall

Tuscaloosa – In honor of the third annual Pullin’ for the Arc event, this year’s participants attempted to pull a 44,000 pound fire truck. The event is held to provide services to to adults with intellectual disabilities in the local area.

According to the group’s Facebook page, their team averages 393 hours of community service to local non-profits.

The event was held on Saturday at 9 a.m., where the participants competed in teams of 10 and all pulled a 44,000 pound fire truck 50 feet. One group added even more personality to their team, dressing up as fire trucks themselves.

“It was a lot harder than we thought it was going to be and we thought it was going to take a little bit longer,” said group organizer Sarah McFarland. “But we beat both of our other teams so we’re happy about that.”

McFarland continued saying most of them should have done more to prepare for the event physically. She would also like to see more of the creative side of the event in the years to come.

“Now we know what we’re getting ourselves into,” she said.

Even though the teams are competing for a chance to place and earn a trophy, for members of Pullin’ for the Arc it means much more to see all of the donations and community service hours done by their group.

All proceeds raised by Pullin’ for the Arc go directly to the Arc of Tuscaloosa County to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For further information on the group and how to get involved, visit the organization’s Facebook page or their home website.