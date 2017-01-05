»»PROTECT YOUR CAR FROM WINTER WEATHER

When you think of snowy weather and icy roads, no doubt you want to be prepared with plenty of coats, blankets and emergency supplies.

But vehicles need a little extra care to stay in tip-top shape, too.

The steadily dropping temperatures Alabama is experiencing this week can change the way vehicles operate. Russ Warren with Warren Tire and Auto said there’s several things you should stay aware of when winter hits.

Some crucial areas to monitor are your tires, including the tread and tire pressure, antifreeze and your heater. It’s also a good time to check your battery’s life, and the strength of your belts and hoses.

Warren said the best thing a driver can do is keep their vehicle serviced year-round.