»»PROSECUTORS SEEK TO JAIL TEEN ACCUSED OF UNDERAGE SEX

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – Alabama prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond for a young woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Jackson County authorities have filed court documents stating that 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey is still having contact with the boy despite a court order that she stay away from him.

A judge held a hearing Monday and issued an order saying he will consider the request by prosecutors at another hearing on June 29.

Guffey is free on $45,000 bond after being charged with rape, sexual abuse and other offenses for allegedly having sex with the 14-year-old. She is now pregnant with a baby due in the fall.

Police arrested Guffey after being notified that she had sought help through a program that aids pregnant women.