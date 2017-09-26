»»PROSECUTORS ARREST 10 IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL KICKBACK SCHEME

Federal officials today announced the arrests of 10 people, including four college basketball assistant coaches, on charges of corruption and fraud.

Auburn’s Chuck Person, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans, University of Southern California’s Tony Bland and University of Arizona’s Emanuel Richardson.

Prosecutors say they took cash bribes and kickbacks in exchange for steering college players toward corrupt financial advisers. Their goal? Athletes retaining those advisers when they entered the NBA.

The bribes ranged from $13,000 to nearly $100,000.

Alabama head basketball coach Avery Johnson, who’s in Huntsville promoting the Rocket City Classic, said it’s an interesting situation.

“I don’t know the details about it, or the ins and outs of what happened, and it’s not my place to make a comment on it, but obviously when I saw the news I was taken aback,” he said.