»»PROPOSED STILLMAN BOULEVARD CHECKERS RESTAURANT LIKELY DEAD

A proposed Checker’s Restaurant near the Stillman College campus may no longer be coming after the Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission voted against it.

Many residents near the planned Stillman Boulevard location said the potential for heavy traffic and noise far outweighed the benefits of having a new restaurant nearby. In addition, the Alabama Department of Transportation rejected a plan for developers building an entrance to the Checkers, which one was one of the conditions for its approval.

Instead, any entrances or exits would have been along neighborhood streets instead of the larger Stillman Boulevard.