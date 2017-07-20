»»PROPOSED LOW INCOMING HOUSING COMPLEX UP FOR DISCUSSION

Where should affordable homes be built in Tuscaloosa? District 7 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said she’s concerned that low income housing construction is concentrated in certain districts.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council Community Development Committee was set to vote and have Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox declare that the proposed Jackson Two apartments complex would have no significant impact on the surrounding area.

The proposed site for the complex is just north of Skyland Boulevard.

But McKinstry said she wasn’t ready to move forward, and the vote was tabled.

“The No. 1 concern that I have was there was no communication with the community,” McKinstry said.

Jackson One apartments are under construction in District 1 on 21st Street in West Tuscaloosa. It features 80 units; 60 of those are public, and 20 are for low-income housing.

“The particular proposal for Jackson Two lies within my district,” McKinstry said. “We are overwhelmed at this time with apartments.”

McKinstry said she’s been meeting with the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority to discuss ways the community can get involved, and they’re on board.

“I think that when we start looking at the new comprehensive plan for the city, we need to make sure that diversity lies in all of the city,” McKinstry said. “They are at capacity with public housing on the west side, as well as affordable housing in my district.”

The issue will come up for discussion again Aug. 8.