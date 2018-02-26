Trending
WVUA23
»»PROPOSED BILL WOULD ELIMINATE MARRIAGE LICENSES IN ALABAMA

PROPOSED BILL WOULD ELIMINATE MARRIAGE LICENSES IN ALABAMA

0
By on Local, What's Trending

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

A proposed bill in Alabama would eliminate a requirement for couples who are getting married to acquire a marriage license from a probate judge and have a ceremony.

Instead, couples would file sworn statements certifying they are of legal age, are not already married and are eligible to be married.

A probate judge would then record those statements as a certificate of marriage.

It’s the third time since 2015 a similar bill has been proposed. The bill must pass the house before it reaches the senate. If it passes the senate, it would go before Gov. Kay Ivey.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.