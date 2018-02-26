»»PROPOSED BILL WOULD ELIMINATE MARRIAGE LICENSES IN ALABAMA

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

A proposed bill in Alabama would eliminate a requirement for couples who are getting married to acquire a marriage license from a probate judge and have a ceremony.

Instead, couples would file sworn statements certifying they are of legal age, are not already married and are eligible to be married.

A probate judge would then record those statements as a certificate of marriage.

It’s the third time since 2015 a similar bill has been proposed. The bill must pass the house before it reaches the senate. If it passes the senate, it would go before Gov. Kay Ivey.