»»PROGRAM MADE UP OF VETERANS GIVES BACK TO VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

The scorching Alabama temperatures didn’t keep local non-profit “Vets for Vets” from enhancing the quality of life a Northport woman Tuesday. The program is operated through Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa.

“We build ramps, we build decks, we’ve put new roofs on,” Vets for Vets volunteer Donald Hull told WVUA 23. “We are all volunteers. There is nothing charged. We are just here to help vets, give back and let them know they are not forgotten.”

While on site, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa Executive Director Ellen Potts told us why Vets for Vets doesn’t only assist veterans directly.

“The most valuable service someone can give is service to our country in our armed forces,” Potts said. “What is often overlooked is that their spouses and their families also serve the country, having to take care of everything at home often while their loved one in the service is serving overseas in harm’s way.”

On this Alabama scorcher, the volunteers were working hard in Northport building a new deck complete with steps and hand rails for Mrs. Bernell Bostic, the widow of local veteran Percy Bostic.

“I have been wanting this for a long time,” Bostic said excitedly. “When I looked out my window this morning and saw y’all pulling up, I could have started shouting because my dream had come true.” she exclaimed.

Before the Vets for Vets project, the porch surrounding Mrs. Bostic’s handicap ramp was unsafe, rotting and wobbly.

“Coming in and going out now, I don’t have to worry about falling. i don’t have to worry about falling, because i have fallen several times,” Bostic told us with relief.

A different type of service from these servicemen and women, but Mrs. Bostic says it’s also one you can’t put a price tag on.

“I could just hug them and hug them and hug them and not let them go home.”