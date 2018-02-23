»»PROFESSOR: PAY ATTENTION TO VICTIMS, NOT CRIMINALS IN AFTERMATH OF TRAGEDIES

Kailey Neitzel

It’s been a week since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida and the national conversation that has unfolded after has been different from previous shootings.

University of Alabama Professor Adam Lankford studies how social media and news play a crucial role in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Lankford said it’s better to shed light on the victims, instead of giving the attention to the shooter, who does not deserve it.

“The more you can make the story about the tragic elements of it and the lives of good people that were lost and less about the killer who was a bad person and really shouldn’t be worthy of our consideration more than we have to,” said Lankford.

The professor said it’s okay to show the shooters name and face once or twice, but that should be all the attention they get.

Lankford also stated that many times, the attention is why these people commit these crimes and taking it away could deter future shootings.