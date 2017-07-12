»»POULTRY NOT PALTRY IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Mar-Jac Poultry is expanding in Franklin County thanks to a $300,000 federal grant.

Al.com reports the infrastructure funds announced Wednesday are part of a Community Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will help Mar-Jac’s efforts to create a $35 million feed mill that will employ 30 people in Spruce Pine, a small, unincorporated community off U.S. 43.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which is administering the grant, says it will provide improvements at a railroad crossing at the main road leading to the plant and new safety signals. The project will also get $60,000 in local funds.

Mar-Jac, which is also building a $23 million hatchery, is a poultry supplier for the U.S. and several foreign countries.