»»POST EDITOR: CALL SEEKING DIRT ON MOORE WAS FAKE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive editor of The Washington Post is dismissing as fake a call from someone claiming to be one of the newspaper’s reporters seeking damaging information on Roy Moore in exchange for money.

Marty Baron says the caller’s reporting methods bear “no relationship to reality.”

An Alabama man says he received a phone message from someone claiming to be a Post reporter willing to pay thousands of dollars for dirt on Senate candidate Moore. The Post broke the story last week of allegations of sexual misconduct by Moore decades ago.

Al Moore told WKRG-TV on Tuesday that the person offered to pay as much as $7,000 to women willing to make damaging remarks about the Republican candidate. Al Moore shared a recording with The Associated Press.