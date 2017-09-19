»»POLITICAL FORUM SATURDAY FOCUSES ON UNITY

This weekend, some of Alabama’s potential new leaders are coming together with one goal: preaching unity.

EVENT DETAILS 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Capitol Park, 2828 Sixth St., Tuscaloosa

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs

Free food and drinks

The Standing for Unity, a Political Forum is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Capitol Park in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama gubernatorial candidates including Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Sue Bell Cobb and Mark Johnston will be there, along with Alabama Reps. Chris England and AJ McCampbel, and representative candidate Tommy Hyche.

Event sponsor Judy Taylor said it’s all about getting voters’ voices heard.

“We’re concerned with things like a living wage,” she said. “We’re concerned with things like school board elections and school districts and health care initiatives, and we want to let the people speak to the candidates running for governor, and the candidates running for representative and senator.”

But you won’t just be hearing politicians speak, because there will be plenty of free food and beverages, too. The event will be moderated by WVUA 23’s Tamika Alexander.