»»POLITICAL FORUM FOCUSES ON UNITY

By: Madison MacLean

“Alabama Standing for Unity” brought people from all positions on the political spectrum to Capitol Park Saturday. The goal? To make major changes as a united front. “I think everyone here is pretty much on board with that, regardless of who they’re campaigning for at the moment, we all think it’s time for some change and progress in Alabama,” says forum participant Norris Davis.

Moderated by WVUA 23’s Tamika Alexander, people had the chance to hear from candidates running for state office on issues such as human rights and healthcare.

“Alabama Standing for Unity plans to hold another forum before the general election in December.