»»»POLICE: TEEN KILLED WHILE FLEEING OFFICERS IN STOLEN VEHICLE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle has been killed after crashing in Ensley over the weekend.

Birmingham police say 18-year-old Kareem Bradberry died in the wreck Sunday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Shelton said officers spotted a speeding vehicle in the Pratt City area, but it fled before they could stop it. They saw it again in the Ensley area and tried to pull it over, but the car sped away.

Shelton said officers later found the vehicle had crashed at a nearby intersection.

Bradberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Birmingham on Dec. 28.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Birmingham police.