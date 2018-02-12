»»POLICE STILL SEARCHING FOR MAN WANTED IN TEEN’S DEATH

Tuscaloosa Police are still searching for the man they say is responsible for killing a Tuscaloosa County teen last week.

Jalen Merriweather, 18, spent Thursday doing what he loved most: playing basketball. That day, the Holt High School basketball team won their area championship. But it was also Jalen’s last full day of life.

Donald Robertson, 48, has been at large for nearly three days after the Friday night shooting. Witnesses said Jalen was killed because he stood up for his sister, who was being repeatedly struck by Robertson.

Police said Robertson also attempted killing Jalen’s sister and a 15-year-old inside the home at Broadmoore Gardens apartments.

“(Jalen) was doing the right thing,” said Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit Lt. Kip Hart. “He was trying to protect his sister. I think any brother would do that.”

Authorities said they’ve gotten several leads and believe Robertson is still in the area. “He is very dangerous,” Hart said. “He killed an 18-year-old who was just trying to help his sister. He almost killed a 15-year-old. He almost killed a 30-year-old. Based on what he is looking at down the road, I think we have a lot of concern for those who come in contact with him.”

Robertson is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.