»»POLICE STEPPING UP PATROLS AFTER RASH OF ROBBERIES

The University of Alabama says they’re taking special steps following a rash of robberies in and around campus.
In a letter to students and faculty Sunday, UA said the school is working with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in the hopes of finding those responsible for the crimes.
In addition, the University of Alabama Police Department is increasing patrols in off-campus areas.
Since the beginning of the year, the university has sent out six messages warning students, faculty and staff of crimes reported near campus.
Read the full letter below:
To all students, faculty and staff:
Like you, we are concerned about the multiple robbery and theft attempts that have occurred off campus, but within close proximity to our campus over the last few weeks.
We want to assure you that The University of Alabama Police Department (UAPD) is working diligently with the Tuscaloosa Police Department to address this problem. Without divulging information about current and ongoing TPD investigations, I can tell you we are both doing everything we can to keep our students safe on and off campus. In addition to UAPD’s normal patrol responsibilities on campus, we have also increased our patrols off campus to supplement TPD’s efforts.
While we work to apprehend the individuals responsible, we encourage all members of the UA community to be aware of your surroundings after dark, travel in groups, keep your car doors locked and make sure your house or apartment is locked as well. Crimes such as these are usually crimes of opportunity.
We have a variety of initiatives in place year-round to help our students and our community remain safe. Here are a few safety and security resources you may find helpful:
- UAPD: https://police.ua.edu/: For police assistance, or to report a crime or suspicious incident, please call the University Police at (205) 348-5454, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Safer Living Guide: https://saferliving.ua.edu/ (an online guide that provides safety information and services offered by UA)
- Rave Guardian App: https://www.getrave.com/login/ua (free service that allows you to turn your mobile phone into a personal alarm beacon)
- UA Safety App: https://ready.ua.edu/safety-app/ (provides students and employees with immediate access to information in case of an emergency)
- UA Alerts: https://www.ua.edu/alerts/
- UA Office of Emergency Preparedness: https://ready.ua.edu/
- UA Advisories: https://police.ua.edu/advisory/ – link to on- and off-campus crime advisories
- Crime prevention and safety programming: UAPD offers a variety of crime prevention and safety programming. To schedule a program, contact Community Services at (205) 348-8361 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
UAPD and TPD are working steadfastly on this problem, and we ask that you report any suspicious activity to us immediately. We appreciate your assistance.
John Hooks
Chief of Police
University Police Department The University of Alabama
University Police Center Box 870180 Tuscaloosa, AL 35487
Phone 205-348-5400 | Fax 205-348-9405 jhooks@uapd.ua.edu | http://police.ua.edu