»»POLICE STEPPING UP PATROLS AFTER RASH OF ROBBERIES

The University of Alabama says they’re taking special steps following a rash of robberies in and around campus.

In a letter to students and faculty Sunday, UA said the school is working with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in the hopes of finding those responsible for the crimes.

In addition, the University of Alabama Police Department is increasing patrols in off-campus areas.

Since the beginning of the year, the university has sent out six messages warning students, faculty and staff of crimes reported near campus.

