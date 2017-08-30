»»POLICE STANDOFF IN DCH PARKING LOT PUTS HOSPITAL ON LOCKDOWN

A police standoff in a parking lot outside of the emergency room at DCH has placed the north side of the hospital on lockdown since around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Police officers from Tuscaloosa PD, UAPD and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene negotiating with the suspect who has a gun, sitting in his vehicle.

Witnesses have told WVUA 23’s Chelsea Barton, the police were chasing the suspect in his vehicle and he ended up in the hospital parking lot.

There is no report of any injuries at this time.

WVUA 23 is still on the scene and will bring you more when it becomes available.