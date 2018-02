Tuscaloosa Police are searching for someone accused of breaking into an apartment at the Gates at Cedar Crest last month.

Police said it happened Jan. 27 at the complex, located across 15th Street from Freddie’s Frozen Custard.

The victim told police that an unknown person entered her apartment while she was inside, but the suspect left without taking anything.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.