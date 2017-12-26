»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MEN WHO ROBBED CHEVRON, SHOT CLERK ON CHRISTMAS EVE

One man is recovering in DCH Regional Medical Center and Tuscaloosa Police are searching for suspects after a shooting at a Chevron gas station on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., at the 7836 Highway 69 South Chevron station. When police arrived, they found the station clerk suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The clerk told police that he was working when two men came inside and demanded money.

The clerk said he was trying to comply when one of the men shot him. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, and is expected to recover.

Police said the suspects took off with an undetermined amount of money. Both suspects are black, and were wearing all black clothing with masks and were armed with handguns. One of the suspects is described as tall and thin, and the other is short and thin.

If you have any information about the crime or the suspects, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit at 205-349-0518 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.