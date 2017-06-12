»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MEN ACCUSED OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Tuscaloosa Police have arrested one woman and are seeking two men and another woman in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring.

Police said they conducted an investigation into the ring’s Tuscaloosa operations on June 8, when they encountered James Edward Warren, 26, from Jackson Mississippi and found probable cause to obtain a two warrants for him on human trafficking charges.

An unnamed 25-year-old woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is also facing human trafficking charges.

Investigators said they encountered a 25-year-old Hungarian woman and Maurice Reed, 24, from Mobile in the 3600 block of East McFarland Boulevard the same day.

Reed is facing human trafficking charges.

In the 4500 block of E McFarland Blvd, investigators encountered a 38 year old female suspect from Memphis, TN and found probable cause to arrest her on charges of Prostitution and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported her to Tuscaloosa County Jail on a total bond of $1,000; investigators seized $800.00 as proceeds generated from prostitution.

During the investigations, police seized more than $6,000 and two 2003 Nissan Altimas.