»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN THEY SAY STOLE WALLET AT GAS STATION

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a man who may have stolen a wallet at a gas station late last month.

Police said the incident happened March 26 around 7:30 p.m. at the Mapco located in the 6700 block of Highway 69 South.

The suspect picked up a wallet someone else dropped inside the building. That wallet contained an undisclosed amount of money inside.

He was seen leaving the scene driving a silver Chevrolet truck.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4520.