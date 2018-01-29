»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot Sunday morning.

Police said it happened in the 2900 block of 19th Street, near Westlawn Middle School.

Witnesses said the victim and the suspect, identified as Reginald Dewayne Dixon, 45, were arguing over a woman when the suspect pulled out a gun. He threatened to kill the victim before he fired one round, hitting the victim in the hip. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Dixon has been charged with attempted murder, and there’s a warrant out for his arrest.