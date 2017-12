Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a minor over a three-month period.

Police said they discovered the abuse Nov. 27, and after investigating they obtained two felony warrants on Jeremy Heath Wood, 39, for two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Investigators said they’ve made several attempts to find Wood, but believe he’s currently on the run.

If you have any information, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7687.