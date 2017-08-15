»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF ROBBING TUSCALOOSA MCDONALD’S MONDAY

Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a man accused of robbing a McDonald’s employee in downtown Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot, and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of currency belonging to the business.

Police described the suspect as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 185 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a dark baseball cap with a design on it, gray shorts and dark-colored shoes.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.