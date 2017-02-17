»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF DEALERSHIP BREAK-INS

Tuscaloosa Police are searching for the man responsible for breaking into two businesses on Sunday.

Police said the suspect first broke into the Townsend BMW near the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue. Nothing was reported missing from that incident.

Later, the suspect broke into Townsend Nissan, located at 2620 Skyland Blvd. E., where he took a safe containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Security video from both locations reveal the suspect is the same in both incidents.

He’s described as a black man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall who weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing gloves, jeans, a red baseball cap and gray sweatshirt, and was driving a late-model charcoal gray Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on either incident or the suspect involved, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.