»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING CHILD ABDUCTION

Tuscaloosa Police say they’re searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a child this morning.

The child’s mother said that early this morning, her 9-year-old child was approached by a black man driving a small white SUV. The man demanded the child get in his vehicle so he could take the child to school.

The child’s mother said her child ran home and the suspect followed, where he was confronted by the mother.

She told investigators that the suspect demanded to take her child to school, then became enraged and started clapping his hands angrily and saying he “loved kids and was going to take him.”

Police said the mother took a photo of the suspect as he drove away.

If you have any information about the person in the photo, please call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.