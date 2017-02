By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

Dora Police are searching for a man they say escaped the Dora City Jail on Saturday.

Carey Gwen Stillwell, 29, was last seen wearing an orange and white jumpsuit and a brown coat. Dora Police said he was a jail trustee.

The Dora Police Department has not yet released what charges Stillwell was being held on or details surrounding his escape.