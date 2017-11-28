»»POLICE SEARCHING FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT AFTER SHOOTING THIS MORNING

Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the arm over what police say was an argument over a burn barrel.

The shooting happened around 11:20 this morning in the 2600 block of 20th Street.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them his neighbor accused him of stealing the neighbor’s burn barrel, and there was an argument. The victim and witnesses told police that the victim was shot when he walked away from the argument.

Wydrekus Lamar Long, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, but he has not yet been located.

Investigators as that if you have any information on his location to contact Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.