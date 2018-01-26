»»POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IN TUSCALOOSA

Tuscaloosa Police called for the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit after responding to a shooting early this morning.

A 50-year-old female was shot inside her apartment in the 5100 block of East 36th Avenue around 2 a.m. reportedly by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Anthony Doss. Witnesses say Doss came to the apartment and was talking to the victim at the door. Police say Doss fired three shots into the door striking the victim.

Doss then fled the scene in a green Mercedes with Alabama Tag #63HT679 and is still on the loose. Police have charged Doss with Attempted Murder and is asking the public if they know of his whereabouts to call your local law enforcement agency and that Doss should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was removed to the hospital with a gunshot wound that police are saying is non-life threatening.