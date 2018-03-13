»»POLICE: MAN KILLED IN CRASH ON JACK WARNER WAS FACING MURDER CHARGES

The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed this morning that the man killed in a fiery crash Monday afternoon on Jack Warner Parkway was facing murder charges in the death of Quinton Doughty in October 2016.

Police said Kieric Mitchell, 20, was killed when the car he was driving crashed and caught fire shortly before 5 p.m.

Tikeshia Marcus, 23, was seriously injured injured in the crash. She was pulled from the vehicle by witnesses and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where here condition remains unknown.

Tuscaloosa Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.