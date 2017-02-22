»»POLICE PICKING UP PATROLS AFTER ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES NEAR ALABAMA CAMPUS

The University of Alabama Police Department and Tuscaloosa Police Department are picking up patrols in the campus area in the wake of several attempted armed robberies on campus.

In two incidents last night, the victims reported a suspect approaching them near or in their cars and displaying what appeared to be a gun. The suspects left after asking for money or phones.

Those incidents happened in the 800 block of 12th Street, and the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Ninth Avenue. Police said no injuries were reported, and nothing was taken from the victims.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

In a letter to students and faculty early Wednesday, the university suggested students not walk alone at night. In addition, the university recommended registering for Rave Guardian, a phone app that alerts police if you become concerned for your safety while walking.

