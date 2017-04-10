»»POLICE: NORTHPORT SHOOTING FRIDAY A RESULT OF FIGHT OVER WOMAN

A fight over a woman led to to one man getting shot and another winding up behind bars in Northport Friday evening.

Northport Police said it happened around 10 p.m. April 7 in the 1900 block of 15th Avenue.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he is still recovering.

Police said the victim and another person were involved in a physical altercation over a woman at the location when Allen Devantae Jackson, 22, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim and an unoccupied home.

Police said Jackson was the one who drove the person fighting the victim and the victim to the fight’s location.

Jackson is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling.

He’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $70,000 in bond.