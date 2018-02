Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a man accused of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes Feb. 10 in the 1000 block of Northeast McFarland Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a glass door shattered and obtained security footage of the suspect entering the business and taking several cigarette boxes, then leaving in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

If you have any information on the crime or the identity of the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.