»»POLICE NEED HELP FINDING SUNDAY MORNING ROBBERY SUSPECT

The University of Alabama Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of robbing someone early Sunday in front of the University Town Center right next to the UA campus.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the shopping center containing Mooyah and GNC across Campus Drive from Publix on the Strip.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 18 and 22 years old, weighing between 170 and 190 pounds, with short twists in his hair. He was last seen heading toward Publix, away from campus.

Police said the victim was not injured.

UAPD said students and residents around town should always be mindful of their surroundings, and if confronted, just give the perpetrator what they ask for. Items and money can be replaced. People can’t.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.