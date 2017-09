Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a man accused of taking someone’s wallet at Temerson Square earlier this month.

The victim said her wallet was taken Sept. 5, and the suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall who weighs about 180s pounds.

If you can identify the man in these photos, please contact Tuscaloosa Crimes Stoppers at 205-752-7867.