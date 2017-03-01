»»POLICE NEED HELP FINDING GLENDALE GARDENS THEFT SUSPECT

Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a man accused of stealing from a home in the Glendale Gardens neighborhood last week.

Glendale Gardens is located across the street from Fountain Square and Bent Tree apartments near 10th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned someone entered the unoccupied home through the back and took some equipment being used for remodeling work.

Investigators recovered video from a nearby security system that shows a white man with dark hair and tattoos on his left forearm who’s driving an older model red pickup truck.

If you have any information on the following suspect or incident, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.