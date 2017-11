Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding two men accused of assaulting another last month.

It happened Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

Police said the victim and suspects had a minor verbal argument, when the victim was struck repeatedly on the head and face before both suspects fled.

If you have any information on the fight or know the whereabouts of either suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.