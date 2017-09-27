»»POLICE: MAN STOOD UP THROUGH SUNROOF, SHOT AT ANOTHER CAR

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police say a man stood up through a sunroof and fired upon another vehicle during an apparent road-rage shooting in Alabama.

Pelham police said Chuncey Earl Wilson and driver Marybeth Flack, both 22 years old, got into some type of exchange with another driver Monday afternoon and followed the victim off a highway exit.

Authorities say Wilson then fired two shots, with one bullet ricocheting into the victim’s vehicle, while the other hit the victim’s bumper. Police Chief Larry Palmer says no one was injured.

Officers say they found the suspects’ vehicle after it fled and later discovered a handgun and nearly 50 ecstasy tablets inside.

Wilson faces charges including discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. Flack faces multiple drug charges. It’s unclear if either has an attorney.