»»POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER MAN FOUND DEAD IN CENTREVILLE

Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the death of a Centreville man.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at a home in the 300 block of Moody Road in Centreville, off Highway 25.

The man, who had an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.