»»POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER ALABAMA STUDENT REPORTS ROBBERY

The University of Alabama Police Department is investigating after someone reported being robbed in the courtyard of Riverside-West (174 Hackberry Lane) early this morning.

Police said it happened around 12:50 a.m. when two suspects with a firearm robbed a student. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspects are described as two black men, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. Both were last seen heading toward Hackberry Lane on foot.

If you have any information about the crime, please call UAPD at 205-348-5454 or Tuscaloosa County CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.