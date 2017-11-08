»»POLICE FIND STOLEN GUNS, BUST DRUG OPERATION

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

A 47-year-old Tuscaloosa man is behind bars after police raided his home last week and found stolen firearms and drugs.

On Nov. 3, 2017, the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force along with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in the execution of a search warrant for a stolen firearm in the 10000 block of Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa.

Officers arrested Marco Howard Formby on charges of trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of cocaine, failure to affix tax stamp, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.

According to a Tuscaloosa Police Department media release, during the sweep of the residence, officers recovered a marijuana grow operation where agents seized 2.5 pounds of marijuana, a minute amount of cocaine HCL, digital scales, $7,000 in cash, assorted firearms and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Formby was transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail where he is being held on total bond of $1,547,000.