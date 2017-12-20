»»POLICE CHASE ENDS IN CRASH, FOUR INJURED

Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Stillman Boulevard in Tuscaloosa after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash.

The chase began in Northport involving Northport Police officers and U.S. Marshals chasing a wanted felon.

Two innocent people inside a vehicle were struck at the Tuscaloosa intersection by the car being chased.

Inside the suspect vehicle, were 20-year-old Cornell Prezell Jones and 35-year-old Eric Terrell Williams.

Williams was wanted on a felony parole violation. That’s why the chase got started.

No one involved suffered life-threatening injures.

Jones is facing “Attempting to Allude” and “Failure to have a Pistol Permit” charges.

Williams is facing charges as well. They are: “Possession of a Controlled Substance” and “Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”