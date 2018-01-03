»»POLICE: ATTEMPTED MCDONALD’S ABDUCTION COMPLAINT IS UNFOUNDED

Tuscaloosa Police say there was nothing nefarious going on after a mother reported that a child may have been trying to lure her own child away from her parents while she was at a local McDonald’s.

Police said they met with the woman at the Highway 82 McDonald’s near the McFarland-Skyland Boulevard intersection, and the department’s Code Enforcement Investigators reviewed the video of the incident and were able to refute the allegations made.

The case has been closed.

Update on my previous post: The McDonalds is in Tuscaloosa on McFarland Blvd at the intersection of Skyland Drive…. Posted by Peaches-Amy Palmer on Sunday, December 31, 2017